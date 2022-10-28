First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Genesco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GCO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

