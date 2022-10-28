Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,799 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,782 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $306.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.