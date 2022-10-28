Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 52,600 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amarin worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amarin by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 725,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Amarin Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.