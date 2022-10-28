First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino Price Performance
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.52. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Insider Activity at nCino
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. Insiders have sold a total of 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
