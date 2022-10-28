First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 604 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.52. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.