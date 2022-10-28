Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Workday by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 529,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,893,000 after acquiring an additional 160,985 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 272.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 16,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $155.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

