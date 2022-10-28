First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

NDSN opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

