First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the airline’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

