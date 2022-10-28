The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

