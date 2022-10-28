Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,529.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

