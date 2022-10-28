Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Insider Activity

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

