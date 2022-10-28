Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 15.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 173.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 115,244 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger
In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.37.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
