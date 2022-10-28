First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,465 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

