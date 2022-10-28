Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,924,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,960,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

