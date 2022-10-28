First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.06 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

