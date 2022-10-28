Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

