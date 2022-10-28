First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bioventus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bioventus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Stock Up 1.1 %

BVS opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.81. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.