Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,666 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 18.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 33.90 and a 200 day moving average of 32.24.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

