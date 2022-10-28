First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of DKNG opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

