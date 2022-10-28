First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.
DraftKings Trading Up 0.1 %
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.