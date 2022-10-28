First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.50 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

