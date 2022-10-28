First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

