First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 622.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 12.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $54.25 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

