First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 1,232.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.