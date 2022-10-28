First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

