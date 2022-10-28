First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $54,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.142 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

