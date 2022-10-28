First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

