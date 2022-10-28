First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of eXp World by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of eXp World by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Up 2.4 %

eXp World stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,457,473.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at $457,895,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,457,473.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,124. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.