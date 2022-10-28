First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.