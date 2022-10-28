First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

