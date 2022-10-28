ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1,030.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

ON Semiconductor Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

