First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286,182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.