First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 4.9 %

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.54 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

