First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 156,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

