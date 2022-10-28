First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

