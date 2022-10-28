First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.