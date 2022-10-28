Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 408.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $8,377,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

BOOT opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

