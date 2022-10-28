FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Issued By DA Davidson

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

SouthState Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of SSB opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. SouthState has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,575.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,703 shares of company stock worth $5,695,394. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 233.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

