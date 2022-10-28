Parallel Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE M opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.