Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 140,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.6% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Lazard Trading Up 2.7 %

Lazard stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.