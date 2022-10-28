Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

