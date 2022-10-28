Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,092.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.2 %

LVS stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.