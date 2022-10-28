Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,000 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

