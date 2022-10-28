Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 859 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $35.05 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.