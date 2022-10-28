Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Natera by 3.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Natera by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $53,303,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera by 56.2% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,127,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,886,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

