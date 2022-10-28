Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 52.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,844 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 241.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.8 %

MCY opened at $28.39 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -18.70%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

