United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $232.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.