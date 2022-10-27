United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $196.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $182.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.65. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

