United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

