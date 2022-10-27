United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $182.65. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

