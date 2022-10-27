Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

NYSE:CCK opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

