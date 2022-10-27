Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

